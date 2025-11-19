Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus

The “Christmas Dreams” concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Get ready for an afternoon of pure vocal magic. The Harmony Hills Chorus of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to step back in time with “Christmas Dreams,” a live, radio-style holiday broadcast brought to life on stage.

This one-of-a-kind performance blends barbershop classics, timeless carols and holiday favorites with the nostalgic charm of a 1940s Christmas radio show with toe-tapping tunes to heartwarming hymns, every number is wrapped in harmony and holiday cheer.

Featuring:

The Harmony Hills Chorus, directed by Kira Wagner.

The smooth harmonies of Blue Plate Special Quartet.

The bright young voices of the CalKids Voices of Santa Clarita Youth Chorus.

The concert will be held at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Tickets: $10 each (advance order, pay at the door, or Elks with current membership card). Children age 15 and under are free.

Tickets at the door without a reservation $15.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and let the music of “Christmas Dreams” fill your holiday season with joy, laughter and harmony. Don’t miss this unforgettable afternoon where voices shine, stories come alive and the spirit of Christmas is celebrated in every chord.

For advance orders visit https://harmonyhillschorus.org/ticket-reservations/.

Tickets can also be reserved by calling (661) 528-9074.

