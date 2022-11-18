Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.
Items on the agenda include announcing the Native American Heritage Month and Native American History Month proclamations and to fund the design for the expansion of the southeastern portion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. This expansion will feature the addition of three full-sized multipurpose fields and one multipurpose field for twelve and under youth sports. This project will also incorporate a 400-meter running track, a destination inclusive playground, bike park, dog park, open space trails, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, a restroom building, and additional parking.
The council will also vote on local appointments for various commissions and agencies.
City Council Special Meeting 11/22/2022 4:15 p.m.
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Check Register No. 22 for the Period 09/23/22 through 10/06/22 and 10/13/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 09/26/22 through 10/07/22. Check Register No. 23 for the Period 10/07/22 through 10/20/22 and 10/27/22. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 10/10/22 through 10/21/22.
City Council to consider approval of a contract with Los Angeles County to receive Measure H funding for the construction of Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s interim housing facility and for a Homeless Coordinator to implement the 2022 Community Plan to Address Homelessness.
Pursuant to Section 8331 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, summarily vacate easements for slope and street purposes at the site of the approved Sierra West Assisted Living on the west side of Sierra Highway, south of Newhall Avenue.
Award a contract for the printing and mail preparation of the City of Santa Clarita SEASONS magazine, which provides listings of sports, programs, contract classes, and recreation offerings, as well as information about what is happening in the City of Santa Clarita.
This ordinance adopts the 2022 California Building Standards Code with an effective date of January 1, 2023, as required by State law and also adopts local amendments to the State codes establishing higher standards for structural and fire protection in new buildings based on local climatic, geologic, and topographical conditions, floodplain management regulations, as well as administrative provisions for enforcement of the codes at the local level.
