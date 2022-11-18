Nov. 22: City Council Meets to Discuss Sports Complex Buildout

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Items on the agenda include announcing the Native American Heritage Month and Native American History Month proclamations and to fund the design for the expansion of the southeastern portion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. This expansion will feature the addition of three full-sized multipurpose fields and one multipurpose field for twelve and under youth sports. This project will also incorporate a 400-meter running track, a destination inclusive playground, bike park, dog park, open space trails, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, a restroom building, and additional parking.

The council will also vote on local appointments for various commissions and agencies.

To view both agendas in full, see below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...