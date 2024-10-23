Nov.22: Festival of Trees Kicks off the 2024 Holiday Season in the SCV

The beloved Festival of Trees is back for its 22nd year. Producing an assortment of stunning holiday decorations, the event will return Nov. 22-24 to the Canyon Country Community Center.

Guests will enjoy elaborately decorated full-sized and tabletop trees, charming wreaths, and imaginative gingerbread houses. All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

“Festival of Trees is an honor to be a part of, a shining example of community spirit and generosity. This captivating event supports a vital mission, enriching the lives of families through the Boys & Girls Club’s invaluable programs,” explained Jenny Ketchepaw, who is serving as the event chair for the third year alongside her husband Tim. “As a parent, I have seen the Club’s profound impact on my children, inspiring my husband and me to continue to give back. Participating in the Festival of Trees is a thrilling experience that celebrates creativity, talent, and the collective effort to make a real difference.”

Under the leadership of the Ketchepaws, this year’s Festival of Trees promises to once again be a memorable and festive holiday experience for the local community and beyond. Dedicated and talented volunteers and professionals have poured countless hours into designing and decorating the beautiful displays. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the holiday magic by bidding through silent and live auctions.

Event Highlights:

Magic of the Lights Gala (Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:30 P.M.)

The festival officially kicks off with the Magic of the Lights Gala, an enchanting evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with the exclusive opportunity to bid on the live auction.

Tickets are $150 per individual, with table reservations through sponsorships. To reserve your spot, call (661) 254-2582.

Senior Day (Friday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The Festival of Trees extends a special invitation to senior citizens to visit on opening day and be among the first to view the beautiful holiday creations. While anyone is welcome to visit the festival during any of the public hours, Friday will offer a more relaxed and less crowded environment. The cost is $5 for seniors, children, and military; $10 for adults.

Community Days (Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 23-24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

A children’s craft corner and live entertainment will bring extra spice and excitement to the weekend, featuring the talents of Dance Studio 84, D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment, Empire Dance Center, Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Dance Team, Innovation Show Choir, Sande Strings, Saugus High School Choir, and Star Dance Center.

The Boys & Girls Club’s leadership team expresses heartfelt gratitude to the event volunteers and sponsors whose support makes this annual event possible, creating lasting holiday memories for the community. For more information about the event, please visit the official event website at https://scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita/.

