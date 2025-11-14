Nov. 22: Placerita Canyon Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration, Movie Night

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays at the Walker Cabin with a photo op for families with Santa, candy and holiday music.

After visiting the Walker Cabin stay for Holiday Movie Night.

Holiday Movie Night at Placerita Canyon Nature Center’s Acorn Amphitheater, features the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”

Enjoy a family picnic with holiday music and cozy vibes.

A hot cocoa and coffee bar with snacks and baked treats for purchase will be available.

Bring your cozy blankets, wear your favorite holiday attire and enjoy a magical evening together.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA, 91321

For more information about programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit placerita.org.

