Nov. 22: Tickets Available for Christmas Dreams Radio Show

The Santa Clarita Valley Harmony Hills All-Voice Chorus will host its Christmas Dreams Radio Show 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at Santa Clarita Valley Elks Lodge.

The Santa Clarita Valley Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

This one-of-a-kind performance blends barbershop classics, carols and holiday favorites with the nostalgic charm of a 1940s Christmas radio show. From toe-tapping tunes to heartwarming hymns, every number is wrapped in harmony and holiday cheer.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Children 15 and under are free.

For more information or to reserve tickets call (661) 528-9074 or visit https://harmonyhillschorus.org/ticket-reservations/.

