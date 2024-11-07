Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique

header image

1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
ACSrelayforlifeholidayboutiquecropped

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The boutique features items for the gift-giving season including holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers and one-of-a-kind items, with more than 50 vendors.

The event will also feature food trucks.

Hand-made holiday items are expected to include greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include pottery, jewelry, quilts, woodwork, tea towels and aprons, succulents, hand-sewn kitchen couture, LED Lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with personal items such as comfy flannel shirts, hair accessories, toys and essential oils.

Money raised at the boutique funds local cancer patient and family services and the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Relay for Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Toys for a Cure, Cards for a Cure, Coasters for a Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie, Buc“Cure”neers, Mama’s Angels, Santa Clarita Pink Sisters and For You By Sue.

For more information about the holiday boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at SpecialEvents@SCVrelay.org.

For information about the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org.

ACSrelayforlifeholidayboutique

SCVNews.com