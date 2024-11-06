Nov. 23: “Bella Notte” Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita

Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Oksana Foundation and Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, is excited to announce “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.

“This monthly event will help keep the arts alive and vibrant in Santa Clarita while also supporting a locally-owned business that has served the community for more than two decades,” said Dr. Josh Wentz, founder and artistic director of Mission Opera. “It’s a chance to enjoy an evening of unparalleled entertainment and dining, all while making a meaningful impact on the community you love.”

WHAT: Bella Notte

WHEN: Third Saturday of the month, starting at 6:30pm (First event Nov. 23)

WHERE: Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, 27911 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA

COST: $85 per person (alcoholic drinks separate)

For more information visit the Mission Opera website or the OnTheStage website.

Guests will enjoy an authentic Italian meal, fine wine and handcrafted cocktails as professional opera singers provide live entertainment in an intimate setting. Proceeds from Bella Notte help support Mission Opera’s high-quality, accessible productions, meant to foster a deeper appreciation of music and performing arts throughout the Los Angeles Metro area’s most underserved communities. The nonprofit is also a haven for emerging local artists and those pursuing jobs in all levels of production.

The event’s co-sponsor, Oksana Foundation, is a nonprofit founded by renowned pianist, composer and entrepreneur Oksana Kolesnikova. Her foundation provides premium, low-cost educational opportunities to underprivileged children through a wide array of after-school enrichment programs. A portion of the Bella Notte funds will also go toward expanding the foundation’s reach.

“It is an honor to work alongside Dr. Josh Wentz of Mission Opera, bringing value and entertainment to the Santa Clarita community, all while helping a good cause,” said Kolesnikova.

By hosting Bella Notte, Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant is expanding its role as a supporter of the arts, providing a welcoming space where music and culinary arts converge.

As a beloved staple in Santa Clarita since 2005, it is more than just a restaurant—it’s a community hub where friends and families gather to enjoy the best of Italian cuisine.

