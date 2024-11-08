Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
|
Want to make a difference in your community? Gather your friends and family for a rewarding day of giving back at the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-noon for this cleanup and beautification day.
|
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic Wednesday night, Nov. 13 through Friday night, Nov. 15 for asphalt and concrete paving and box culvert construction.
|
Step into a world of holiday fun! The city of Santa Clarita will partner with Metrolink to offer Santa Clarita residents a new, unique and festive activity this holiday season.
|
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, releases the Economic Outlook Book.
|
College of the Canyons professors Katie Coleman and Mehgen Andrade will deliver the scholarly presentation “Behind Bars: Forfeiting our Children” 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
1977
- Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story
]
|
The close race for Santa Clarita City Council shows Patsy Ayala increasing her slim lead from yesterday over Tim Burkhart by 96 votes at the close of business Thursday, 3,469 to 3,376
|
The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
|
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
|
|
Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.
|
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.
|
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
|
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.
|
The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages.
The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
|
1940
- William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story
]
|
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
|
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
|
The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.
|
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 "Most Business-Friendly City" award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).
|
The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .
|
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the release of the 2025-2026 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2025-2026 Community Development Block Grant funding.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.