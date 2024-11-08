Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day

Want to make a difference in your community? Gather your friends and family for a rewarding day of giving back at the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-noon for this cleanup and beautification day.

Together with city staff, volunteers will help spread mulch on the parkway along Bouquet Canyon Road and pick up trash in the Bouquet Canyon Channel.

This is a great volunteer opportunity for those who want to get involved and create positive change in the community. All interested volunteers ages 13 and older must pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

In addition to volunteering, residents can take advantage of free, bulky item disposal and mulch pickup at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

There will also be a booth where residents can learn more about community resources from the city and other local organizations.

For more information on the upcoming Community Beautification Day, please contact the Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

For volunteer registration information or questions, contact volunteers@santaclarita.gov or (661) 250-3708.

