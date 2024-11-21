Nov. 23: New Honorees Inducted into Walk of Western Stars

The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars.

Actor Martin Kover and local stuntwomen Sammy Thurman-Brackenbury and Jeannie Epper will be formally honored with a bronze saddle on terrazzo tile at the unveiling. This special event will take place in the plaza area of Newhall Crossings adjacent to Laemmle Theaters and the parking structure. The entrance to the plaza is half a block south of Lyons Avenue on the east side of Main Street.

The new stars will be inducted on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m.

Since 1981, the City has honored Western television, radio and film stars, and these new inductees will join them with their own bronze stars.

Martin Kove is an actor who has appeared in over 200 film and television projects in his career, including 20 Westerns. He is perhaps best known for his role as John Kreese in the “Karate Kid” films and the recent hit television show “Cobra Kai.” Sammy Thurman-Brackenbury was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2012 and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2019 for her barrel racing career and is an actress and stuntwoman on numerous films and television shows. She was also a Charter member of the United Stuntwomen’s Association. Jeannie Epper was a stuntwoman with more than 150 credits, including classic Westerns “Little Big Man,” “Cheyenne Autumn” and “Blazing Saddles.”

Free parking for the Walk of Western Stars unveiling will be available in the parking structure located on 9th Street between Railroad Avenue and Main Street. Community members are invited to further celebrate the newest inductees at a special reception and screening at the Rancho Deluxe movie ranch. This event will include food and drinks, a recognition ceremony for the inductees and a screening of a portion of “The Gambler V: Playing for Keeps” starring Kenny Rodgers and Martin Kove. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are required. Tickets can be purchased at wows2024.eventbrite.com.

For more information about the Walk of Western Stars Unveiling or Reception and Screening events, please contact Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis via email at plantis@santaclarita.gov.

