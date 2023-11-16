The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Trot” event benefiting the college’s cross country and track & field programs.

At the event, participants will run a three-mile cross country course through the COC Valencia campus, beginning near Cougar Stadium, winding through the hills overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and finishing in the stadium.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

An entry fee of $25 per runner includes a race T-shirt. The top 300 participants to cross the finish line receive a medal.

“Turkey Trot” online registration is open through 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

In-person registration will be available on event day at the course finish line inside Cougar Stadium. All checks should be made out to SCCCD ASG with “Turkey Trot” in the memo line.

Instant results will be provided by LiveTrackResults.com. Top finishers and times will be announced at conclusion of event with results also posted online.

For more information about the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day ‘Turkey Trot’ event please visit www.COCathletics.com​ or contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162 or belinda.kane@canyons.edu.