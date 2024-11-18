Nov. 25: Celebrate the Opening of the New Bouquet Canyon Trail

After months of development, the Bouquet Canyon Trail in Saugus is ready to open. Join members of the Santa Clarita City Council, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and the community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Central Park, near the basketball courts, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Bouquet Canyon Trail is 0.7 miles long and is a shared-use bike and pedestrian trail located along the southerly maintenance access road of the Bouquet Creek Channel. Starting at Bouquet Canyon Road near Espuella Drive, the trail follows the existing maintenance access road to Central Park, conveniently passing near the basketball courts before connecting back to Bouquet Canyon Road near the entrance to Central Park. This new path provides a low-stress, active transportation route, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists easy and safe access to Central Park.

Designed with community needs in mind, the Bouquet Canyon Trail not only supports the Non-Motorized Transportation Plan and the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, but also enhances access to events at Central Park. With improved connections for pedestrians and cyclists, the trail makes it easier than ever to attend popular events like Concerts in the Park. As a Silver-Rated Bicycle Friendly Community, Santa Clarita remains committed to promoting sustainability, safety and community well-being.

For more information about the Bouquet Canyon Trail, please contact Project Manager, Lisa Campos at lcampos@santaclarita.gov.

