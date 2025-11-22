header image

November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
| Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
Wiley Canyon Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.

The council will also meet in closed session at 4:45 p.m. where the council will discuss existing and anticipated litigation and perform a public employee performance evaluation.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A public hearing will be held on a request to appeal the Planning Commission determination to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report and approve the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project.

An appeal letter, signed by 30 members of the public, is contesting the approval of the project by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission to allow for the development of a mixed-use project consisting of a senior-living facility with 120 assisted-living units; 9,000 square feet of commercial floor area; 45 detached single-family units, 8 of which would include an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit and 179 townhome units.

The appeal raises the following concerns about the project:

1. Wiley Canyon Road should be constructed as four lanes and the environmental impact regulations for protocol site surveys of the Crotch’s Bumble Bee are not being followed.

2. The Final EIR did not provide an adequate response to the public comments received on the Draft EIR.

3. The roadway measurements for Wiley Canyon Road are inaccurate.

4. The city of Santa Clarita did not assess the impacts of traffic intrusion into the local neighborhoods due to the construction of new roundabouts on Wiley Canyon Road; Los Angeles County Fire Department response time and the Draft EIR did not adequately address air quality.

City staff recommends the city council take the following action regarding the appeal:

1. Conduct the public hearing.

2. Adopt a resolution, denying Appeal 25-002, and affirming the Planning Commission decision to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH No. 2202030626) prepared for the project, including adoption of a Statement of Overriding Considerations and a Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program.

3. Adopt a resolution denying Appeal 25-002 and affirming the Planning Commission’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project (Master Case 20-238).

The council will also hold a public hearing on the second reading and adoption of an ordination to adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code.

Among the items included on the consent calendar:

The city council consideration to purchase a new Zamboni ice-resurfacer for The CUBE.

The city of Santa Clarita’s residential and commercial solid waste services provider is Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. Per the approved franchise agreement, the waste hauler may submit a request for an annual rate adjustment. For a standard three-cart bundle, the increase equals $1.16 per month for single-family home waste collection services. The current monthly rate is $37.39, and the new rate, if approved by the city council, would be $38.55, effective Jan. 1, 2026. For commercial and multi-familymproperties with a standard three-yard bin bundle serviced once per week, the increase equals $7.03 per month, adjusting the current rate of $226.80 to a new rate of $233.83 per month. All other residential and commercial rates will also be adjusted by 3.10 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

View the full agendas for both meetings below:

 

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has been long sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity.
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry.
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
