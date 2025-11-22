Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.

The council will also meet in closed session at 4:45 p.m. where the council will discuss existing and anticipated litigation and perform a public employee performance evaluation.

The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

A public hearing will be held on a request to appeal the Planning Commission determination to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report and approve the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project.

An appeal letter, signed by 30 members of the public, is contesting the approval of the project by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission to allow for the development of a mixed-use project consisting of a senior-living facility with 120 assisted-living units; 9,000 square feet of commercial floor area; 45 detached single-family units, 8 of which would include an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit and 179 townhome units.

The appeal raises the following concerns about the project:

1. Wiley Canyon Road should be constructed as four lanes and the environmental impact regulations for protocol site surveys of the Crotch’s Bumble Bee are not being followed.

2. The Final EIR did not provide an adequate response to the public comments received on the Draft EIR.

3. The roadway measurements for Wiley Canyon Road are inaccurate.

4. The city of Santa Clarita did not assess the impacts of traffic intrusion into the local neighborhoods due to the construction of new roundabouts on Wiley Canyon Road; Los Angeles County Fire Department response time and the Draft EIR did not adequately address air quality.

City staff recommends the city council take the following action regarding the appeal:

1. Conduct the public hearing.

2. Adopt a resolution, denying Appeal 25-002, and affirming the Planning Commission decision to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH No. 2202030626) prepared for the project, including adoption of a Statement of Overriding Considerations and a Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program.

3. Adopt a resolution denying Appeal 25-002 and affirming the Planning Commission’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project (Master Case 20-238).

The council will also hold a public hearing on the second reading and adoption of an ordination to adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code.

Among the items included on the consent calendar:

The city council consideration to purchase a new Zamboni ice-resurfacer for The CUBE.

The city of Santa Clarita’s residential and commercial solid waste services provider is Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. Per the approved franchise agreement, the waste hauler may submit a request for an annual rate adjustment. For a standard three-cart bundle, the increase equals $1.16 per month for single-family home waste collection services. The current monthly rate is $37.39, and the new rate, if approved by the city council, would be $38.55, effective Jan. 1, 2026. For commercial and multi-familymproperties with a standard three-yard bin bundle serviced once per week, the increase equals $7.03 per month, adjusting the current rate of $226.80 to a new rate of $233.83 per month. All other residential and commercial rates will also be adjusted by 3.10 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

