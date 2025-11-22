Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
The council will also meet in closed session at 4:45 p.m. where the council will discuss existing and anticipated litigation and perform a public employee performance evaluation.
The meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
A public hearing will be held on a request to appeal the Planning Commission determination to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report and approve the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project.
An appeal letter, signed by 30 members of the public, is contesting the approval of the project by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission to allow for the development of a mixed-use project consisting of a senior-living facility with 120 assisted-living units; 9,000 square feet of commercial floor area; 45 detached single-family units, 8 of which would include an attached Accessory Dwelling Unit and 179 townhome units.
The appeal raises the following concerns about the project:
1. Wiley Canyon Road should be constructed as four lanes and the environmental impact regulations for protocol site surveys of the Crotch’s Bumble Bee are not being followed.
2. The Final EIR did not provide an adequate response to the public comments received on the Draft EIR.
3. The roadway measurements for Wiley Canyon Road are inaccurate.
4. The city of Santa Clarita did not assess the impacts of traffic intrusion into the local neighborhoods due to the construction of new roundabouts on Wiley Canyon Road; Los Angeles County Fire Department response time and the Draft EIR did not adequately address air quality.
City staff recommends the city council take the following action regarding the appeal:
1. Conduct the public hearing.
2. Adopt a resolution, denying Appeal 25-002, and affirming the Planning Commission decision to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH No. 2202030626) prepared for the project, including adoption of a Statement of Overriding Considerations and a Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program.
3. Adopt a resolution denying Appeal 25-002 and affirming the Planning Commission’s approval of the Wiley Canyon Mixed Use Project (Master Case 20-238).
The council will also hold a public hearing on the second reading and adoption of an ordination to adopt the 2025 California Building Standards Code.
Among the items included on the consent calendar:
The city council consideration to purchase a new Zamboni ice-resurfacer for The CUBE.
The city of Santa Clarita’s residential and commercial solid waste services provider is Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. Per the approved franchise agreement, the waste hauler may submit a request for an annual rate adjustment. For a standard three-cart bundle, the increase equals $1.16 per month for single-family home waste collection services. The current monthly rate is $37.39, and the new rate, if approved by the city council, would be $38.55, effective Jan. 1, 2026. For commercial and multi-familymproperties with a standard three-yard bin bundle serviced once per week, the increase equals $7.03 per month, adjusting the current rate of $226.80 to a new rate of $233.83 per month. All other residential and commercial rates will also be adjusted by 3.10 percent, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
View the full agendas for both meetings below:
|City Council
Special Meeting
11/25/2025 4:45 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|
|CALL TO ORDER
|
|ROLL CALL
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS
|
|CLOSED SESSION
|
|
|PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION
|
|
|CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION
|
|RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room
|
|RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION
|
|CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT
|City Council
Regular Meeting
11/25/2025 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
|
|
|Joint Meeting with
|
|
|Board of Library Trustees
|
|
|Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
|
|Invocation
|
|
|Ayala
|
|Call to Order
|
|Roll Call
|
|
|Roll Call
|
|Flag Salute
|
|Executive Meeting
|
|Awards and Recognitions
|
|
|Recycling All Star Award
|
|
|Friends of Hart Park Lifetime Achievement Award
|
|
|Investment Policy and Excellence in Financial Reporting Awards
|
|
|City of Santa Clarita Technology Services Award Recognition
|
|Public Participation
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
|
|Public Hearings
|
|1.
|APPEAL OF THE WILEY CANYON MIXED USE PROJECT (MASTER CASE 20-238)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Public Hearing Notice
|
|
|b.
|CEQA Resolution and Exhibits- Draft and Final EIR
|
|
|c.
|Project Resolution and Exhibit
|
|
|d.
|Appeal Letter
|
|
|e.
|Site Plan
|
|
|f.
|Applicant Response to Appeal Comments
|
|
|g.
|2024-03-19 Planning Commission (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|h.
|2024-06-18 Planning Commission (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|i.
|2025-08-19 Planning Commission (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|j.
|2025-09-16 Planning Commission (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|2.
|SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE 2025 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Notice of Public Hearing
|
|
|b.
|Ordinance
|
|Consent Calendar
|
|3.
|Minutes of Oct 28, 2025 6:00 PM
|
|4.
|CHECK REGISTER NOS. 23 AND 24
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Memo – Check Register No. 23
|
|
|b.
|Memo – Check Register No. 24
|
|
|c.
|Check Register No. 23 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|d.
|Check Register No. 24 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|5.
|FIVE-YEAR REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF THE CITY’S RECORDS RETENTION SCHEDULE
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution
|
|6.
|PURCHASE OF A ZAMBONI FOR THE CUBE ICE AND ENTERTAINMENT CENTER
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Zamboni Proposal
|
|
|b.
|Sourcewell Contract (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|
|c.
|Sourcewell Contract Extension (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|7.
|RESOLUTION APPROVING THE UPDATED SEWER SYSTEM MANAGEMENT PLAN (SSMP)
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Resolution
|
|
|b.
|Sewer System Management Plan (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|8.
|TAX-SHARING RESOLUTIONS FOR SANITATION DISTRICT, ANNEXATION NOS. 1134, 1137, and 1143
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annexation SCV-1134
|
|
|b.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annexation SCV-1134
|
|
|c.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Street Lighting Maint. Dist. No. 2 – Annexation SCV-1134
|
|
|d.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annexation SCV-1137
|
|
|e.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annexation SCV-1137
|
|
|f.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for City of Santa Clarita – Annexation SCV-1143
|
|
|g.
|Sanitation District Resolution and Map for Santa Clarita Library – Annexation SCV-1143
|
|9.
|SANTA CLARITA VALLEY WATER AGENCY EASEMENT ON CITY PROPERTY
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Easement Map
|
|
|b.
|Easement Exhibit
|
|10.
|FRANCHISED WASTE HAULER ANNUAL RATE ADJUSTMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Burrtec Resolution – Third Amendment
|
|
|b.
|Burrtec Request Including Methodology
|
|11.
|SPECIALIZED ELEVATOR CONTRACT RATIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|12.
|CITY HALL & VALENCIA LIBRARY WINDOW SEAL & WALL JOINT REPAIR – PROJECT M1044 CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT MODIFICATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
|
|
|a.
|Change Order Request (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
|
|Public Participation II
|
|Staff Comments
|
|Adjournment
|
|Future Meetings
