Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the Grizzlies as they face off against the the Laguna Hills Hawks. The Hawks have one loss and 12 wins, they finished second in the Pacific Hills League.

The Grizzlies have a record of 9-4 and finished fifth in the Foothill League.

