header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 26
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
| Friday, Nov 25, 2022
grizzlies crop

The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The William S. Hart Union High School District urges SCV residents to support the Grizzlies as they face off against the the Laguna Hills Hawks. The Hawks have one loss and 12 wins, they finished second in the Pacific Hills League.

The Grizzlies have a record of 9-4 and finished fifth in the Foothill League.

grizzlies
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field.
FULL STORY...

Aly Grodell Named AVCA All-American, All-State, WSC Player of the Year

Aly Grodell Named AVCA All-American, All-State, WSC Player of the Year
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
College of the Canyons sophomore Aly Grodell has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars' haul of postseason accolades.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Come from Behind to Best La Sierra 75-71

Lady Mustangs Come from Behind to Best La Sierra 75-71
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
For the second time in the last three games, Ella Brubaker scored over 30 points as The Master's women's basketball team came from behind to beat the La Sierra Golden Eagles 75-71 Monday in Riverside.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Bounce Back with Road Win

Mustangs Bounce Back with Road Win
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Despite most of the team still feeling ill and battling nagging injuries, The Master's men's basketball team travelled to Claremont and defeated the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens 61-55 Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...

No. 1 Chaffey Halts Lady Cougars Postseason Run

No. 1 Chaffey Halts Lady Cougars Postseason Run
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
RANCHO CUCAMONGA — No. 9 College of the Canyons had its historic postseason run come to an end on Tuesday, taking No. 1 Chaffey College into a scoreless overtime period before eventually falling 2-0 in the third round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regionals. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
L.A. County Seeks to Help Establish More Apprenticeship Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities to local workers and building a more diverse workforce in L.A. County.
L.A. County Seeks to Help Establish More Apprenticeship Programs
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Friday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Increases to 11.2 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County over the Thanksgiving holiday in a report that includes numbers for the past two days, as well as 5,244 new cases countywide and 140 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Increases to 11.2 Percent
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain runs now on select days through Jan. 1.
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Dec. 4: Second Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace
The second annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
Dec. 4: Second Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Family Promise of SCV Seeks Donors to Adopt Families
This holiday season Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is looking for businesses and individuals to adopt families in need.
Family Promise of SCV Seeks Donors to Adopt Families
Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field.
Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
Dec. 3: Pocock Brewing Co. Seventh Anniversary Beer Festival
The Pocock Brewing Co. Seventh Anniversary Beer Festival will benefit the Castaic and Santa Clarita Valley Educational Foundations.
Dec. 3: Pocock Brewing Co. Seventh Anniversary Beer Festival
Nov. 30: Bereavement Support Group at Henry Mayo
A bereavement support group to better understand and cope with grief after the loss of a loved one is held Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Education Room 1 24525 Town Center Drive. Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 30: Bereavement Support Group at Henry Mayo
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s Spirits of the Holidays
Join the Real Way Foundation's Spirits of the Holidays, a charity celebration that brings community members together for music, food, fun and fundraising.
Dec. 3: Real Way Foundation’s Spirits of the Holidays
Aly Grodell Named AVCA All-American, All-State, WSC Player of the Year
College of the Canyons sophomore Aly Grodell has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars' haul of postseason accolades.
Aly Grodell Named AVCA All-American, All-State, WSC Player of the Year
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
LACMA Presents CalArtian Raven Chacon’s Voiceless Mass
The Los Angeles County Museum of Arts presented Wednesday a one-year anniversary performance of Diné artist and composer Raven Chacon’s (Music MFA 04) Pulitzer Prize-winning work Voiceless Mass at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.
LACMA Presents CalArtian Raven Chacon’s Voiceless Mass
Lady Mustangs Come from Behind to Best La Sierra 75-71
For the second time in the last three games, Ella Brubaker scored over 30 points as The Master's women's basketball team came from behind to beat the La Sierra Golden Eagles 75-71 Monday in Riverside.
Lady Mustangs Come from Behind to Best La Sierra 75-71
Mustangs Bounce Back with Road Win
Despite most of the team still feeling ill and battling nagging injuries, The Master's men's basketball team travelled to Claremont and defeated the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens 61-55 Tuesday night.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Road Win
Santa Clarita’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner Returns
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones.
Santa Clarita’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner Returns
CalArtians Among 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominees
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees were announced, among which are films by several CalArts alums and faculty.
CalArtians Among 2023 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominees
City Approves $3.3M Design Contract for Sports Complex Expansion
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property.
City Approves $3.3M Design Contract for Sports Complex Expansion
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Announces Holiday Events
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum has announced the following holiday events.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Announces Holiday Events
No. 1 Chaffey Halts Lady Cougars Postseason Run
RANCHO CUCAMONGA — No. 9 College of the Canyons had its historic postseason run come to an end on Tuesday, taking No. 1 Chaffey College into a scoreless overtime period before eventually falling 2-0 in the third round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regionals. 
No. 1 Chaffey Halts Lady Cougars Postseason Run
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
COC Women’s Volleyball No. 10 Canyons Advances to Next Round
No. 10 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball advances to face No. 2 Irvine Valley College (20-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 with a trip to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament up for grabs.
COC Women’s Volleyball No. 10 Canyons Advances to Next Round
NOAA Issues High Wind Warning for SCV, SFV, Ventura
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Forecast Office in Oxnard has issued a High Wind Warning remains in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov 24 and a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
NOAA Issues High Wind Warning for SCV, SFV, Ventura
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: