November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period
| Monday, Nov 25, 2024
CHP Thanksgiving mazium enforcement

As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers statewide will be on patrol, promoting safe driving and ensuring seat belts are buckled.

“Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, and our mission is to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We encourage everyone to prepare their vehicles for travel, leave early to account for heavy traffic, buckle up and never drive impaired. The well-being and safety of others starts with making good decisions behind the wheel.”

Last year’s Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period resulted in 1,047 arrests by CHP officers for driving under the influence and 27 fatal crashes in CHP jurisdiction. Tragically, five of the 17 vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not wearing a seat belt. These sobering numbers highlight the importance of making smart, safe decisions behind the wheel.

The CHP urges everyone to play their part in making the holidays safe: buckle up, drive sober, refrain from speeding and avoid distractions.
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
City Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety on Orchard Village Road
As part of Santa Clarita’s ongoing commitment to public safety, small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks.
FULL STORY...
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
COC Named 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success
The Campaign for College Opportunity has named College of the Canyons a 2024 Champion for Excellence in Placement in Black Math Success.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
Dec. 9: Valencia Community Center Grand Opening
The city of Santa Clarita will host the grand opening of the Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the center at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
