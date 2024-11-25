Nov. 27-Dec. 1: CHP Maximum Enforcement Period

As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the California Highway Patrol is gearing up, too. Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, the CHP will activate its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers statewide will be on patrol, promoting safe driving and ensuring seat belts are buckled.

“Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, and our mission is to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We encourage everyone to prepare their vehicles for travel, leave early to account for heavy traffic, buckle up and never drive impaired. The well-being and safety of others starts with making good decisions behind the wheel.”

Last year’s Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period resulted in 1,047 arrests by CHP officers for driving under the influence and 27 fatal crashes in CHP jurisdiction. Tragically, five of the 17 vehicle occupants killed in a crash were not wearing a seat belt. These sobering numbers highlight the importance of making smart, safe decisions behind the wheel.

The CHP urges everyone to play their part in making the holidays safe: buckle up, drive sober, refrain from speeding and avoid distractions.

