Nov. 27: Runners Invited to Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Trot” event benefiting the college’s cross country and track & field programs.

At the event, participants will run a three-mile cross country course through the COC Valencia campus, beginning near Cougar Stadium, winding through the hills overlooking the Santa Clarita Valley and finishing in the stadium.

The fun begins at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27. An entry fee of $30 per runner includes a race T-shirt. Free event parking is available in college lot 8.

The top 300 participants to cross the finish line receive a medal. Top finishers and times will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Online registration for the 17th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is now open.

Walk up/In-person registration begins at 6:30 a.m. on race day at the course finish line inside Cougar Stadium. All checks should be made out to SCCCD ASG with “Turkey Trot” in the memo line.

Turkey Trot registration can also be completed via RunSignUp.com here.

For more information about the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day “Turkey Trot'” event please visit www.COCathletics.com​ or contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162 or belinda.kane@canyons.edu.

