Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall

The play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Real Letters. Raw Truths. Radical Empathy. A soul-stirring stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s celebrated book, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

This is a play About love, loss and the messy beauty of being human.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book and adapted by Nia Vardalos, “Tiny Beautiful Things” brings to life the raw, real letters sent to “Sugar,” an anonymous advice columnist who offers wisdom with humor, heart and radical empathy.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

Tickets www.eventbrite.com/e/tiny-beautiful-things-presented-by-arcadian-theatre-collective-tickets-1471279810519?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Like this: Like Loading...