1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
| Friday, Nov 21, 2025
Tiny things the main

The play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Real Letters. Raw Truths. Radical Empathy. A soul-stirring stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s celebrated book, “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

This is a play About love, loss and the messy beauty of being human.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book and adapted by Nia Vardalos, “Tiny Beautiful Things” brings to life the raw, real letters sent to “Sugar,” an anonymous advice columnist who offers wisdom with humor, heart and radical empathy.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is a play about reaching when you’re stuck, healing when you’re broken and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

Tickets www.eventbrite.com/e/tiny-beautiful-things-presented-by-arcadian-theatre-collective-tickets-1471279810519?aff=oddtdtcreator.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
