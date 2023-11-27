Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo

|
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
1941
- Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story
]
1916
- A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story
]
1875
- Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story
]
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
