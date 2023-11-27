Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo

The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.

The council will then meet in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is a discussion to improve traffic circulation on McBean Parkway at Orchard Village Road which will improve ingress and egress at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agendas for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PERFORMANCE EVALUATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

