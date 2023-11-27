header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 27
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
| Monday, Nov 27, 2023
City Hall

The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.

The council will then meet in open public session at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is a discussion to improve traffic circulation on McBean Parkway at Orchard Village Road which will improve ingress and egress at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Santa Clarita City Council meetings can be viewed live on SCVTV.com, SCVTV Channel 20 and the city of Santa Clarita website, http://santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/Media.aspx, click on “media” tab.

See the full city council meeting agendas for both the special meeting and the regular meeting below:
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website

City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
FULL STORY...

City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2

City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo

Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
FULL STORY...

Six Productions Filming in SCV

Six Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos

Nov. 28: City Presents ’15 Minutes of Fame’ by Lynnda Rakos
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The vibrant and dynamic artistry of Montreal-born, Los Angeles-based artist Lynnda Rakos, takes center stage in her solo exhibition titled, “15 Minutes of Fame.”
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: