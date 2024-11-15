Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’

“Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas” will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Based on Charles Dickens’ timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. In the process, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Tickets are $24 Adults and $20 seniors and children under 18.

For more information, times or to purchase tickets visit, www.canyontheatre.org/christmascarol

