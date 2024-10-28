Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.

The dance will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Andy Allemao will be the caller and will be calling SSD, with a Plus Tip at the break.

The cost is $10 per person. Not only “green eggs and ham”, but free tasty refreshments will be served. Dress in Dr. Seuss character style or any casual dress is always welcome.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com or at www.sierrahillbillies.org.

