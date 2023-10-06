Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country

College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus Science Talks Series presents a Star Party and Science Showcase on Friday, Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be JPL Research Astronomer Dr. Varoujan Gorjian who will present “A Brief History of JPL.”

The event will also include:

— Faculty and student presentations.

— Tours of the Takeda Science Center.

— Hands-on demonstrations and activities.

— High-powered telescopes for viewing

This event is free and and open to the public and community.

FLEX credit available.

A food truck will offer food available for purchase.

For more information visit www.canyons.edu/ccc.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus

17200 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661)362-3801

