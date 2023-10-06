Nov. 3: Star Party Science Showcase at COC Canyon Country

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
Friday, Sep 29, 2023
Keep Up With Our Facebook
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.