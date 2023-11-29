Nov. 30: Eat-for-A-Cause Fundraiser to Benefit the Triumph Foundation

Join the Triumph Foundation for dinner on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Route 66 Classic Grill in Canyon Country and 10% of your dinner tab will go to support Triumph.

The Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis, not just initially when the injury occurs, but as a lifelong support network. It is the go-to organization for people living with mobility impairments in Southern California.

In addition to your dining donation you can find great Christmas presents in the Triumph Foundation silent auction. The Triumph Foundation is a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit founded in 2008 by Andrew and Kirsten Skinner. Andrew suffered a C4, C5, & C6 Spinal Cord Injury in 2004 and is a recovering quadriplegic.

The mission of the Triumph Foundation is to help children, adults and Veterans with spinal cord injury/disorder to triumph over obstacles they face and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day.

During the holiday season the Triumph Foundation visits hospitals throughout Southern California to visit people who have recently become paralyzed to deliver care backpacks.

Help is need to fill the backpacks with store bought goodies including candy, snacks and treats. Also, donations of handmade beanies, blankets, scarfs and crafts are welcome. Donations of gift cards, travel size games and other stocking stuffer items are also welcome.

Drop off your donations by stopping at Route 66 Classic Grill on Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. or contact Triumph Foundation at (661) 803-3700 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 66 Classic Grill

18730 Soledad Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

For more information about the Triump Foundation and its programs visit https://triumph-foundation.org.

