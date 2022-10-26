Nov. 4: CSUN Africana Studies Depart. to Unveil Memorial Plaque Honoring Founding

A plaque celebrating the anniversary of the formation of Africana studies at California State University, Northridge will be unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, at the university.
The dedication will honor the efforts of students, faculty and staff whose activism in 1968 led to the creation of what is now known as the Department of Africana Studies. It will be followed by a march to the Black House on campus, a teach-in about the “Storm at Valley State” and performances.
The plaque dedication is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Sierra Hall and Jerome Richfield Hall on the west side of the campus at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. The plaque will formally be installed during Black History Month in 2023.
“Cementing the legacy of Black student activism, coalition building and the advocacy of the founding faculty of the Afro-American Studies Department (now Africana Studies), we at California State University, Northridge honor and celebrate the Black Student Movement for equitable, inclusive and culturally literate education at colleges and universities across the nation,” said Marquita Gammage, chair of the Department of Africana Studies.
“In the 1960s,” she continued, “Black student leadership, the Black Student Union and ally student groups challenged the university to diversify its faculty, increase Black student enrollment, and invest in Africana Studies and Ethnic Studies to ensure that students gained an inclusive education grounded in intellectual understandings of diverse human experiences and cultures. Their sacrifices transformed higher education.”
“I am appreciative of the donors who made this happen, including the college of Social & Behavioral Sciences, the Educational Opportunity program, Glenn Omatsu and various community members,” Hackett said. “I am equally excited to have Barbara Rhodes and Rehema Gray, two of our founding faculty, at this event.”
The plaque dedication will culminate the 53rd annual Africana Studies Week at CSUN. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Afrofuturism: Remixing Sankofa,” looking to the past to understand how to move forward.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 4, the Africana studies department will host a series of events around the theme. Events include a discussion of Afrofuturism with guest speaker Ayana Jamieson, assistant professor of ethnic and women’s studies at Cal Poly Pomona, beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, via webinar.
A panel discussion with alumni titled “Transformation of Africana Studies and Self” will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., also via webinar.
For more information on the plaque dedication and Africana Studies Week, visit the website.
With in-person activities safely in full swing, California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
The third bond issuance of Measure E, the Santa Clarita Community College District general obligation bonds, were sold October 20, yielding $70 million to assist College of the Canyons in building out the Canyon Country campus and upgrading the Valencia campus.
For many first-generation college students, the clash between collectivistic values learned at home and individualistic norms present in postsecondary institutions can create a tension that’s almost too much to bear.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.
Recent antisemitic comments, demonstrations and fliers distributed in some portions of Los Angeles County have spurred action by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs Hate initiative, a countywide anti-hate program that offers free resources and uses art to strengthen safety, inclusion, and healing.
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce last After Hours Mixer of the year will be held Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continued Tuesday its push toward food equity in Los Angeles County by convening the second annual Food Day Summit, “Road to Food Justice: Learning from the Past, Navigating the Future.”
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure.
The California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety are partnering on a new year-long campaign of education and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
