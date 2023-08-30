Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament

The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled once again to host the biggest premier band event in Santa Clarita, California.

Rampage is one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California and will be celebrating 39 years of the Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

This year they are expecting over 35 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas performing.

It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from our local SCV high schools perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a famous mass drumline and awards ceremony.

Bring your family and friends for this day of great entertainment, food and fun. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled.

Tickets will be available for admission. For more information or to make a donation, go to the website or call 818.359.7193.

For more information check out Hart Rampage website.

