Nov 4: Join the 39th Annual Hart Rampage Field Tournament

The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled once again to host the biggest premier band event in Santa Clarita, California.
Rampage is one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California and will be celebrating 39 years of the Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
This year they are expecting over 35 bands from Southern California and surrounding areas performing.
It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from our local SCV high schools perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a famous mass drumline and awards ceremony.
Bring your family and friends for this day of great entertainment, food and fun. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled.
Tickets will be available for admission.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation would like to acknowledge seven local employers: CC Wellness, Lief Labs, Scenario Communications, Selleton Scales, TLK Fusion, Tri Source International, and Vance Wealth, on making it onto this year's list for the fastest-growing companies in the US.
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
