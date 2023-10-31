Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

Crews will work on Northbound I-5 north of Hollywood Way in the Sun Valley community. This will not be a complete freeway closure, one or more lanes will stay open for traffic.

Travelers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider using alternative routes to avoid delays. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons.

To check current highway closures and traffic conditions at any time, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or use the free QuickMap app for digital devices.

This I-5 work is part of a Caltrans project that is replacing individual concrete slabs on the freeway, repairing and maintaining asphalt pavement at more than 60 on-ramps and off-ramps, installing more than 136,000 linear feet of high-visibility 6-inch-wide lane striping, and other enhancements along 11 miles of I-5 from south of Hollywood Way in Sun Valley to as far north as Roxford Street in Sylmar.

These repairs and upgrades are intended to improve ride quality for travelers and extend the life of the roadway. The contractor on the $8.3 million project is C.A. Rasmussen Inc. of Valencia.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...