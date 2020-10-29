header image

October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
| Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
SCV-GSA

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m., to learn about and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply. The Agency is tasked with developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan that reflects the resources and needs within our community.   

In this online public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about a water budget, and what is needed to ensure the sources and the uses of water are in balance in our groundwater basin over the long term. The workshop will help us understand:
– The data sources, time periods and methods for analysis.

– Historical water budget data, beginning in 1925.

– Current water budget data, drawn from land and water uses in recent years.

– Future water budget data, factoring in the full projected population growth in the basin.

– The effects on the water budget under various climate change scenarios. 

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation. A resource center will be available where you can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will also be available to provide additional comments. At https://scvgsa.org/water-budgets-workshop/ you can find more information on this as well as two previous workshops. A total of eight will be held over the coming year.

###

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years. For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
City Announces November Virtual Events
Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night?
City Announces November Virtual Events
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Brooke Sauer to accompany her solo virtual exhibition “Out in the Blue” Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 31st Annual Art Classic virtually on Oct. 17, 2020.
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
A gunshot victim survived his injuries and the suspect remained at large Thursday following a shooting near a liquor store in Canyon Country Wednesday night.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
SACRAMENTO – Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license are now eligible to renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a California Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was "wrong" to have returned to the field at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to celebrate the team's Game 6 World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night -- after he had tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB: Turner ‘Wrong’ to Take the Field After Positive COVID-19 Tests
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemours, DuPont and several other companies for their roles in introducing toxic chemicals into the local water supply.
SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Saugus High School teacher Jim Klipfel, one of five California Teachers of the Year for 2021, has also been chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition in the spring.
California Names 2021 Teachers of the Year; Saugus High’s Klipfel to Nationals
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
Western States Join California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a variety of activities all November long.
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Santa Clarita Library
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
City Council Holds Ribbon-Cutting for New Vista Canyon Structure, Metrolink Station
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set to discuss the reopening plan for the California State Preschool Programs during their virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Sulphur Springs to Discuss Preschool Reopening
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Dr. Sharon Langenbeck, a longtime member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed as Zonta International President for the 2020-22 biennium on July 17, 2020.
SCV’s Sharon Langenbeck Installed as Zonta International President
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
The city of Santa Clarita celebrated not one but two milestones Tuesday at the Vista Canyon development.
City Celebrates New Vista Canyon Development with Groundbreaking, Ribbon-Cutting
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 1,586 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,185 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Public Health: Uptick in COVID-19 Cases ‘Cause for Concern’
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Health Advisory Issued for Private Gatherings, Public Celebrations
