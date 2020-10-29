Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m., to learn about and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply. The Agency is tasked with developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan that reflects the resources and needs within our community.

In this online public workshop, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about a water budget, and what is needed to ensure the sources and the uses of water are in balance in our groundwater basin over the long term. The workshop will help us understand:

– The data sources, time periods and methods for analysis.

– Historical water budget data, beginning in 1925.

– Current water budget data, drawn from land and water uses in recent years.

– Future water budget data, factoring in the full projected population growth in the basin.

– The effects on the water budget under various climate change scenarios.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation. A resource center will be available where you can watch videos and download handouts for further study. A comment form will also be available to provide additional comments. At https://scvgsa.org/water-budgets-workshop/ you can find more information on this as well as two previous workshops. A total of eight will be held over the coming year.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) is a joint powers authority responsible for sustainably managing groundwater in the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin. The agency is governed by a seven-member board that includes four people appointed by SCV Water, and one member each appointed by the city of Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Los Angeles County Waterworks Division 36. The SCV-GSA’s overall goal is to achieve sustainable groundwater management of our subbasin within 20 years. For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.