Today in
S.C.V. History
October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida
| Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Wine under the roof

Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Wine Under the Roof, the signature dining and wine-tasting experience, this year returns to Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Bella Vida, 6:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Bella Vida is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, the evening is not just a feast for the senses, it’s a powerful force for local education. Every pour, plate and toast contributes directly to funding crucial programs and resources for the over 20,000 students in the Hart District.

This year’s event will begin with a wine/appetizer hour and feature a multi-course seated dinner, with each course curated by a different chef and paired with wines. Including live entertainment and silent/live auctions, it’s an evening of community, flavor and purpose, uniting food lovers, wine enthusiasts, educators and supporters of public education in a setting that’s both elegant and deeply meaningful.

Individual tickets are $125 and tables are $1,000. Whether a returning guest or a first-time attendee, this is the year to experience the magic.

Enjoy the growing list of participants this year, Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Marston’s Restaurant, Brewery Draconum, Kindred Spirits, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Egg Plantation Restaurant, The Carbfather, Bouquet Vineyard, Empress 1908 Gin, Due Nasi Wines, Familia Hicks Wines, Honu Coffee and Andiamo Ape.

Sponsors include the city of Santa Clarita, Variety SoCal, Santa Clarita Magazine, Elite Magazine, Boston Scientific, California Credit Union, F3 Law, Farmers Insurance, Hello Auto Group, Bella Vida, SCVTV, Hyatt Valencia, Peterson Printing, Jersey Mikes, Smashburger, KHTS and The Signal.

Email sponsorship opportunities at wish@hartdistrict.org. Ticket sales and the volunteer link are available now at wisheducationfoundation.org.

All support helps WiSH continue to fund programs in mental health, STEM, literacy, special education, the arts and more, all benefiting local students directly.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 31-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Arts Presents ‘The Secret of the Chimneys’
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Oct. 31-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Arts Presents ‘The Secret of the Chimneys’
SCE Issues PSPS Alerts for SCV, NWS Heat Advisory for County Areas
Santa Ana winds are expected in areas of Los Angeles County, with Southern California Edison issuing alerts for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Santa Clarita Valley from Tuesday morning Oct. 28, through Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29.
SCE Issues PSPS Alerts for SCV, NWS Heat Advisory for County Areas
Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida
Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation's Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida
Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City
Historic Beale’s Cut, one of the most historic landmarks in the Santa Clarita Valley, is poised to be purchased by the city of Santa Clarita.
Beale’s Cut to be Purchased by City
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 2.
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Animal Adoption Week Returns to Santa Clarita
Each year, over five million animals enter animal care centers across the United States. Many of these animals are strays or surrenders and without the help of community adoption days or local nonprofits, they may never get the chance to become part of a family.
Ken Striplin | Animal Adoption Week Returns to Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first local death due to West Nile virus for the 2025 mosquito season.
First West Nile Virus Death of 2025 Reported in L.A. County
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct.28 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. A public hearing will be held regarding a request for a conditional use permit by Hasa, Inc.
Oct. 28: City Council Public Hearing on Hasa Manufacturing Request
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will review various emergency actions ordered and taken to respond to and recover from the January 2025 Windstorm and Critical Fire Events, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire and multiple other fires.
Oct. 28: Supervisors to Review Fire-Related Emergency Actions
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
College of the Canyons freshman Emma Chodur enjoyed a spectacular start to her freshman tennis campaign after placing fifth in the nation at the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup hosted by Berry College at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Oct. 16-19.
Canyons Freshman Emma Chodur Places Fifth at ITA Cup
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
No. 6 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored a season-high nine goals in shutting out Glendale College at home on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.
Canyons Cruises in 9-0 Win Over Glendale College
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
It was another three-set win for The Master's University women's volleyball team on Thursday, Oct. 23 as it defeated Benedictine Mesa (25-19, 26-24, 25-8) in The MacArthur Center.
Third Sweep in a Row for Lady Mustangs Volleyball
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
Benja Mugabi and Clinton Mawusi each scored their first goals as Mustangs, but it was the La Sierra Golden Eagles that came from behind Tuesday, Oct. 21 to defeat The Master's University men's soccer team 3-2 on Reese Field.
Mustangs Fall to Golden Eagles
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
The Master's University women's soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.
TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
The California Department of Education has named Arroyo Seco Junior High School in the William S. Hart Union High School District in the Santa Clarita Valley as one of 31 2025 California Blue Ribbon Schools.
Arroyo Seco Junior High Named 2025 California Blue Ribbon School
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
One of the greatest strengths of Santa Clarita is our commitment to supporting one another. Whether it’s coming together to celebrate our community’s accomplishments or lending a hand when challenges arise, Santa Clarita families can always count on our city to be a foundation for resources, information and care.
Marsha McLean | Parenting for Prevention
Oct. 24-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Presents ‘The Secret of Chimneys’
The Master's University Theatre Arts will present "The Secret of Chimneys" on two weekends, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 24-25 and Friday-Satuday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Oct. 24-Nov. 1: TMU Theatre Presents ‘The Secret of Chimneys’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Santa Clarita Metrolink grand opening brochure
Chipotle Pays $246K Settlement for Illegal Gift Card Practices
Investigators from the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs assisted in a statewide investigation that has led to a nearly $250,000 settlement from a national restaurant chain.
Chipotle Pays $246K Settlement for Illegal Gift Card Practices
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Valencia Christian Center will host its Harvest Fest Sunday, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest Sunday at Valencia Christian Center
Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Splash into Halloween fun at the Floating Pumpkin Patch, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Oct. 25: Floating Pumpkin Patch at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
