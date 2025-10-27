Nov. 4: Ticket Sales Ending for Wine Under the Roof at Bella Vida

Ticket Sales will end for WiSH Education Foundation’s Wine Under the Roof, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Wine Under the Roof, the signature dining and wine-tasting experience, this year returns to Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Bella Vida, 6:30-10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Bella Vida is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, the evening is not just a feast for the senses, it’s a powerful force for local education. Every pour, plate and toast contributes directly to funding crucial programs and resources for the over 20,000 students in the Hart District.

This year’s event will begin with a wine/appetizer hour and feature a multi-course seated dinner, with each course curated by a different chef and paired with wines. Including live entertainment and silent/live auctions, it’s an evening of community, flavor and purpose, uniting food lovers, wine enthusiasts, educators and supporters of public education in a setting that’s both elegant and deeply meaningful.

Individual tickets are $125 and tables are $1,000. Whether a returning guest or a first-time attendee, this is the year to experience the magic.

Enjoy the growing list of participants this year, Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Marston’s Restaurant, Brewery Draconum, Kindred Spirits, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Egg Plantation Restaurant, The Carbfather, Bouquet Vineyard, Empress 1908 Gin, Due Nasi Wines, Familia Hicks Wines, Honu Coffee and Andiamo Ape.

Sponsors include the city of Santa Clarita, Variety SoCal, Santa Clarita Magazine, Elite Magazine, Boston Scientific, California Credit Union, F3 Law, Farmers Insurance, Hello Auto Group, Bella Vida, SCVTV, Hyatt Valencia, Peterson Printing, Jersey Mikes, Smashburger, KHTS and The Signal.

Email sponsorship opportunities at wish@hartdistrict.org. Ticket sales and the volunteer link are available now at wisheducationfoundation.org.

All support helps WiSH continue to fund programs in mental health, STEM, literacy, special education, the arts and more, all benefiting local students directly.

