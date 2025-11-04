Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda is an item for the board to hear a recommendation and accept public input on the naming of an athletic facility at West Ranch High School. No other details on the building naming were included on the agenda.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/CDf-Y9gUvFg.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

Among the other agenda items is cost sharing with the city of Santa Clarita for Santa Clarita Aquatics Center Daktronics System.

The current scoreboards have been in operation for 10 years, but must be replaced. The city explored parts replacement, but the system is obsolete, and a new system needs to be installed. The city is asking the District to contribute $300,000, a 50 percent share of the cost for a new Daktronics starting system and scoreboard. The system is necessary for a competitive swim program and is utilized by all high schools in the district.

The full agenda for the meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

