Nov. 5: Keep Kids Safe Online at the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting

In today’s digital age, children are spending more time online than ever before. From social media and gaming to streaming and texting, constant online access can impact how children think, feel and connect with others.

Excessive screen time and exposure to online content can increase stress, anxiety and social pressures, which may influence their choices and overall mental health.

To help families stay informed and proactive, the city of Santa Clarita invites parents and guardians to attend the Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting, “Online Safety – How to Protect Our Kids in a Digital World” on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at Hart High School located at 24825 Newhall Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

The Parent Meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a Resource Fair from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Local experts in online safety will share valuable insights to help parents navigate the digital world and understand how technology can affect children’s emotions, relationships and behaviors. Attendees will gain practical tips on app safety, privacy, screen time and online trends to help families develop healthy technology habits at home.

The Parenting for Prevention program is designed to equip parents and caregivers with knowledge and strategies to help youth make positive choices and avoid the dangers of drug and alcohol use. This session highlights how digital exposure can influence youth behavior and emphasizes the importance of family communication, prevention and mental wellness. The Resource Fair will feature local organizations and community partners offering valuable resources and services to support families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information about the upcoming Parenting for Prevention Parent Meeting, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Parents or contact Cynthia Muir at (661) 250-3727 or cmuir@santaclarita.gov.

