Nov. 5: Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape Free Gardening Class

The Santa Clarita Water Agency will offer a free virtual gardening class, “Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape,” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

Has your landscape been established for a while now, but you know it needs some work to keep it looking good?

Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain a healthy and water-efficient landscape while improving the aesthetics.

Register today to learn techniques to keep your sustainable landscaping looking great during the drought from expert teacher, Steve Williams, a horticulturist and a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener. This class will cover proper techniques for watering, mowing, fertilizing, pruning and more. This class can help attendees make any landscape more sustainable.

“Drought tolerance is more than picking low-water-use plants,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “A key factor in making any landscape more water-efficient is maintenance. Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape covers the basics of landscape maintenance that can be applied to any yard.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape gardening class or to view our remaining 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The SCV Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...