Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 30
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
Nov. 5: Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape Free Gardening Class
Friday, Oct 28, 2022
sustainable landscape

The Santa Clarita Water Agency will offer a free virtual gardening class, “Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape,” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

Has your landscape been established for a while now, but you know it needs some work to keep it looking good?

Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain a healthy and water-efficient landscape while improving the aesthetics.

Register today to learn techniques to keep your sustainable landscaping looking great during the drought from expert teacher, Steve Williams, a horticulturist and a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener. This class will cover proper techniques for watering, mowing, fertilizing, pruning and more. This class can help attendees make any landscape more sustainable.

“Drought tolerance is more than picking low-water-use plants,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “A key factor in making any landscape more water-efficient is maintenance. Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape covers the basics of landscape maintenance that can be applied to any yard.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape gardening class or to view our remaining 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The SCV Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

10-25-2022 Nov. 16: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
10-25-2022 Nov. 2: SCV Water Hosting Virtual Bridgeport Community Listening Session
10-24-2022 ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House
10-24-2022 ‘The Real Love Boat’ Unites New Cast With Original Actors
