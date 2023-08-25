Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’

Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley’s 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch “Small Town, Big World” to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year SIGSCV is adding a touch of luxury with an exclusive VIP entrance at 11 a.m., complete with Mimosas and hors D’oeuvres. General admission starts at noon and the fashion show brunch kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

Join SIGSCV for a fabulous fundraising showcase of diverse fashion, including the Best Female Model and Male Model contests. SIGSCV invites everyone to celebrate together and make a difference in the community.

SIGSCV is part of a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Stay tuned for more details, sponsorships and ticket information. Visit SIGSCV.org.

