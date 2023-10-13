Nov. 6-10: CalArts AIR23 Artist in Residence Week

The Herb Alpert School of Music at California Institute of the Arts presents the second annual Artist in Residence Week, AIR23, from Monday, Nov. 6, to Friday, Nov. 10.
AIR23 features five days of concerts, in-studio and live ensemble collaborations between residents and students, on-campus panel discussions, presentations and workshops.
This year’s artists in residence include electronic sound artist Ela Orleans, composer-performer Pamela Z (1998 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music), drummer Emmanuel Attah Poku, composer and saxophonist Yosvany Terry and the Modern Afro Cuban Quartet (2023 Charlie Haden Artist in Residence), pianist Cory Smythe (2022 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music) and cellist and composer Tomeka Reid (2022 Herb Alpert Award Winner in Music).
Select presentations and all AIR23 concerts are free and open to the public, including Ela Orleans’ Apparition on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and a trio concert on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
A group concert featuring all residents will be free and open to the public in CalArts’ Wild Beast Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m.
“The Artist in Residence week at The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts started in fall 2022 as an initiative to give students space and time to engage with a group of visiting artists and with faculty they usually don’t interact with,” Herb Alpert School of Music Dean Volker Straebel said in a press release. “By suspending almost all regular instruction for a week and offering workshops, rehearsals, individual lessons and performances, we come together as a community of musicians and artists to experience and discuss, try, develop and rethink our approaches. Nothing is to be taken for granted. We are free to challenge and explore.”
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees approved the appointment of seven new members to the Santa Clarita Community College District Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee at its Oct. 11 meeting.
Manufacturing Day is an annual national celebration to help students discover what modern manufacturing is all about, and for years in Santa Clarita private and public organizations have come together to introduce students first-hand to how manufacturing, engineering, robotics, logistics, and quality control all play a role in shaping our world.
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
Looking to start up or expand your small business? Join the city of Santa Clarita for a presentation on how to make the best decisions for your local business using the city of Santa Clarita’s informative and powerful web tools: SizeUp Santa Clarita and Mergent Intellect.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym.
On Monday, Oct. 16, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners will unveil plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance.
As California celebrates Latino Heritage Month recognizing the contributions of the more than 15 million Latinos who call California home, the CHP received grant funding to promote traffic safety within Spanish-speaking communities.
Through their research for the Economic Outlook Forecast, The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation compiled the Santa Clarita Valley Largest Employer’s List illustrating marked growth in this past year.
