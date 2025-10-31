|
Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.
Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master's University women's volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.
College of the Canyons men's soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
College of the Canyons women's golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.
1923
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later
]
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence will honor Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, among other state leaders, for work in supporting survivors of domestic violence.
Across our community families are preparing for a night filled with costumes, candy and celebration for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.
Survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout and advocates held a town hall on Sunday, Oct. 26 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015, the largest methane blowout in United States history.
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
The Valley Industry Association of the Santa Clarita Valley hosted its 2025 BASH, The Mad Hatters Ball, on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
End the magical crafting season with a touch of magic with Herbology Class, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6 at Old Town Newhall Library.
Photographer David L. Brix has announced his exhibit, "Far Out Places," will be on view at the Teacision Art Gallery, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 14.
The Fil-Am of Santa Clarita Valley and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities has announced its Annual Cultural Festival, “Halina sa Aming Bayan” (Come to Our Town), in honor of Filipino-American History Month, 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Newhall Community Center.
Cezanne Youmazzo has been appointed General Manager of Valencia’s Henry Mayo Fitness and Health Club.
1984
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals
]
College of the Canyons professor Dr. Eddie Becton will deliver the scholarly presentation “The Soul of a Nation: A History of Black Music Informing Democracy” on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
L.A. County Parks is helping those at risk keep access to food during the federal government shutdown.
Audiences are invited to laugh, cry, and celebrate the miracle of life with BABY, opening Nov. 1 and playing through Nov. 16 at The Olive Branch, located inside the Valencia Town Center.
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Clinical Lab Scientist program graduated on October 24 at a special ceremony held at the college’s University Center.
