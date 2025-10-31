Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of Oct 2, 2025 6:00 PM
Awards/Recognitions
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. Park Improvement Projects Update

An update on park improvement projects at Valencia Heritage Park, Duane Harte Park and the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment