Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/eQ7InXBJ2AU.

This meeting will include a Public Hearing for item VIII-A – Mission View – William S. Hart Charter Renewal Petition.

The full agenda for the Nov. 6 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

To address the Board regarding an agenda item, please submit a speaker card before the agenda item is announced. Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

