November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
| Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
SANTACLARITAELEMENTARY_KQ-scaled

The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.

The meeting will be held at Bridgeport Elementary School, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda include presentations on:

Recent Changes in the Law Impacting School Site Disposition:

Assembly Bill (“AB”) 130

Changes to the Surplus Land Act (“SLA”)

Impact on School Site Disposition

The agenda for this meeting can be viewed at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=48507.

These meetings are working sessions to allow the Governing Board to understand their legal responsibility and options when examining the dispositions of district property. When there are actions to be taken by the Board, the agenda will note it. We encourage all members of the community to attend to observe the process and comment on the process to the Governing Board.

Please refer to the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition/Asset Management Advisory Committee page at www.saugususd.org/santa-clarita-elementary-school-property-disposition for future meeting dates, additional information and all updates, minutes, agendas, etc.
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace

Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming

Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition

Nov. 1: 41st Annual Hart Rampage Marching Band Competition
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Regiment is hosting the 41st annual Rampage Marching Band Competition in Valencia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The event will be held on the campus of College of the Canyons in Cougar Stadium, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser

Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
BREAKING: Prop. 50 Passes with a Nearly 65% ‘Yes’ Vote
As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 47.9 percent of the votes counted statewide, the California Secretary of State reports that Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with 4,504,114 "yes," a total of 64.7% approving the measure and 2,454,684 "no" votes, or 35.3% voting against the measure.
BREAKING: Prop. 50 Passes with a Nearly 65% ‘Yes’ Vote
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
On Saturday, Nov. 1, the College of the Canyons Paralegal Studies Department marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration held at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
COC Paralegal Studies Department Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
