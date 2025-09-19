Nov. 6: WiSH Wine Under the Roof Fundraiser at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center

As the autumn breeze begins to cool the Santa Clarita Valley, there’s one event that promises to warm hearts, palates and a sense of community all at once, raise a glass for Wine Under the Roof.

Wine Under the Roof, the signature rooftop dining and wine-tasting experience, returns to the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Bella Vida on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, the evening is not just a feast for the senses, it’s a powerful force for local education. Every pour, plate and toast contributes directly to funding crucial programs and resources for the more than 20,000 students in the William S. Hart Union School District.

This year’s event will begin with a wine/appetizer hour and feature a multi-course seated dinner, with each course curated by a different chef and paired with wines.

Including live entertainment and silent/live auctions, it’s an intimate evening of community, flavor and purpose, uniting food lovers, wine enthusiasts, educators and supporters of public education in a setting that’s both elegant and deeply meaningful.

Early bird ticket pricing ends Tuesday, Sept. 30. Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly. This is your chance to secure your seat at one of the most anticipated culinary and charitable events in the SCV calendar and at the best possible price.

Early bird pricing is two for $225 (save $25) and tables of eight for $875 (saving $125).

After Sept. 30, individual tickets are $125 and tables are $1,000.

Whether you’re a returning guest or a first-time attendee, this is the year to experience the magic.

Enjoy the exciting, growing list of participants this year incluidng Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Marston’s Restaurant, Brewery Draconum, Kindred Spirits, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Egg Plantation Restaurant, Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, Carbfather, Bouquet Vineyard, Empress 1908 Gin, Due Nasi Wines, XRO Fresh Churro Bar, Newhall Press Room, Familia Hicks Wines, Honu Coffee and Andiamo Ape.

Sponsorship comes with privileges. Sponsors include: City of Santa Clarita, Variety SoCal, Santa Clarita Magazine, Elite Magazine, Boston Scientific, California Credit Union, F3 Law, Hello Auto Group, SCVTV, Hyatt Valencia, Peterson Printing, Jersey Mikes, KHTS and The Signal.

Email WiSH for sponsorship opportunities at wish@hartdistrict.org.

Ticket sales and the volunteer link are available now at wisheducationfoundation.org.

Your support helps WiSH continue to fund programs in mental health, STEM, literacy, special education, the arts and more, all benefiting Santa Clarita Valley junior high and high school students directly.

Like this: Like Loading...