header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
| Friday, Nov 5, 2021

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, and the “fall back” time change can disrupt sleep patterns and affect a driver’s ability to concentrate and safely operate a motor vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.

“When you think of the causes of impaired or distracted driving, include drowsy driving,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Driver inattention due to fatigue can result in similar effects as drugs or alcohol.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have been awake for at least 18 hours may behave as someone impaired by alcohol. On average, in California, there are more than 6,000 crashes annually that are attributed to drowsy driving.

Some suggested tips to avoid drowsy driving include:

– Getting enough sleep before driving.

– Driving with a passenger and switching drivers before you start to feel drowsy.

– Taking regular rest stops even if you are not tired.

– Avoiding alcohol or medications that can cause drowsiness.

– Stay alert and drive without distraction not only to protect yourself, but to protect your passengers and other motorists.

If you feel fatigued while driving on California’s roadways, motorists are encouraged to take advantage of the more than 80 safety roadside rest areas maintained by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) throughout the state.

To find a rest area or to check for the latest travel information on state highways, visit Caltrans’ QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
FULL STORY...
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
FULL STORY...
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
With the winter sports quickly approaching, four girls’ tennis Foothill League teams’ seasons were extended as they qualified for the CIF playoffs.
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
The public is encouraged to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting where the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors will discuss a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin and address public comment.
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates
The Los Angeles County Probation Department received additional funds for a probation monitoring program for people convicted of driving under the influence.
Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
The PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory’s $1.7 billion contract was quietly auto-renewed Sunday amid allegations of poor management and ongoing state investigations of the Valencia lab. 
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths and 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 county wide, with 37,823 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ panel presentation and seminar on Wednesday, Nov. 10, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.
Local Nonprofits Invited to COC’s ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Virtual Event
Children’s Bureau Announces Dates for Foster Care Virtual Orientations
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Announces Dates for Foster Care Virtual Orientations
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
With shovels full of dirt, Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley and its community partners began building hope and dreams in Newhall on Monday.
Local Officials Break Ground on New Transitional Housing
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
More than a hundred former members of the military played their way through the Valencia Country Club golf course Monday as part of the 2021 “Thank a Veteran” golf event.
Annual Event Thanking Veterans Returns to Valencia Country Club
California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Here is the upcoming events guide for California State Parks:
California State Parks Releases Upcoming Events Lineup
Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium
The drums began, the horns followed and an outpour of cheers drowned any side conversations as William S. Hart High School’s Hart Regiment band and color guard marched into Cougar Stadium.
Hart Rampage Brings Back Bands, Color Guards to Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to clarify requirements of the L.A. County Rent Registry after receiving hundreds of concerns and complaints from homeowners in unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisors Clarify Rent Registry Requirements
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
The Salvation Army, in partnership with Sam's Club is bringing a holiday moment to Santa Clarita. 
‘Merry-Ville’ Comes To Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: