Nov. 7: Free Tour of Rancho Camulos, Nachito del Valle Adobe

Free tours of the 1920 Nachito del Valle adobe at Rancho Camulos near Piru just west of the Santa Clarita Valley will resume Saturday, November 7.

Visitors can take a docent-led tour of this Spanish Colonial Revival-style structure during the regularly scheduled museum tour hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Nachito del Valle adobe was built 100 years ago as a combination ranch office and ranch manager’s residence. The unique structure survived the 1928 St. Francis Dam Disaster flood unscathed but was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.

Visitors will hear its story, see the Marie Wren Research Library, and shop at the boutique gift shop during this celebration of the adobe’s centennial.

The Research Library, located in the museum’s 1920 adobe restored house facing Highway 126, is home to a variety of historic treasures, including rare books, an extensive collection of books on Southern California history, historical photos, maps and documents dating from the nineteenth century.

Visitors are encouraged afterward to take the fee-based (suggested donation $5), COVID-compliant outdoor tour of the rest of the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark complex.

The museum tour details the lives of the native Tataviam Indians, the del Valle family who established Rancho Camulos in 1853, and the Rubel family, who purchased the ranch in 1924.

The beautiful surrounding countryside is filled with experiences to fill the senses and connect local visitors with their agricultural roots.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, one mile east of Piru and 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

Find more museum details at ranchocamulos.org.