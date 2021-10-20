header image

1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
| Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.

About HOPE’s Storytime Event:

With stories for the young and the young at heart, HOPE is pleased to present three stories:

Thank You, Sarah – The Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving

– Pete The Cat – The First Thanksgiving

Fry Bread – A Native American Family Story

The tales will have you laughing, reflecting and looking forward to the holiday we call “Thanksgiving.”

Hailey Tucker and Kimberly Claggett are co-directing this year’s Storytime for HOPE. Tucker says, “These stories each convey not only a fun educational aspect of Thanksgiving, but also the true heart behind the holiday. Even as an adult reading the stories for the first time, it left me filled with gratitude and deeper understanding. A truly fun for the whole family experience.”

About the Stories:

Pete the Cat-The First Thanksgiving: Kids love Pete cause he’s groovy and blue. No matter where he goes, he always keeps his cool. But, what will happen when he has to play a pilgrim in the school’s play?

Thank You, Sarah-The Woman Who Saved Thanksgiving: Back in the day when skirts were long and hats were tall, Americans had begun to forget about Thanksgiving. Fortunately, Sarah set out on a mission to save the day.

Fry Bread-A Native American Family Story: This story is a beautiful depiction of a modern Native American family. Set in the face of opposition, Fry Bread is a celebration of old and new, tradition and modern, similarity and difference. A message for all of us.

“Three beautiful stories give us an opportunity to learn some forgotten yet fundamental reasons to be oh, so very grateful,” said HOPE’s founding director Susan Fletcher. “Betcha didn’t know about Sarah Hale and the gift her bold bravery left for us. Open your senses to the tradition of Fry Bread. Pete the Cat? Well, who doesn’t love him?!” 

The performance date is Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p..m at The Open Book in Canyon Country. The event is free of charge (come early to get a good seat) and marks the third year HOPE has performed fun and meaningful stories at The Open Book as the holiday season approaches.

The Open Book is located at 19188 Soledad Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

About HOPE Theatre Arts:

There’s a wonderful line in the poetic tale The Little Prince, “L’essentiel est invisible pour les yeux” which translates to “What is essential is invisible to the eye.” HOPE Theatre Arts seeks to tell the stories that encourage us to consider what is essential.

