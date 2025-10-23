Nov. 7: Science Talks Garden Walk at Canyon Country Campus

Science Talks Series will host a Garden Walk at College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The Garden Walk is a relaxing and educational walk around the campus which will include bird watching, identifying plants and trees on campus and helping with fall planting.

Event is free and open to the public.

Meet in lot three at the steps in quad one.

For more information call (661) 362-3801 or visit www.canyons.edu/ccc.

