Nov. 7: Second Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tourney

The Second Annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the Valencia Country Club.

Golf tournament co-chairs are Michael de Lorenzo, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Brian Moriguchi, Scott Schauer and Brian Rooney.

The event will be hosted by the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation, a volunteer organization was formed in 1984 by local citizens to assist local law enforcement in a tangible way, purchasing equipment and crime prevention materials, as well as raising funds to help the Civilian Volunteer, Law Enforcement Explorer and Reserve Deputy Programs at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Golf tournament sponsorship opportunities are still available.

In addition, become a “Thank You For Your Service” sponsor and sponsor four SCV Sheriff Station deputies to play golf.

To signup for foursomes or sponsorships for the event and for more information visit SCV Valley Sheriff’s Station Golf Tournament.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...