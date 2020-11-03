header image

1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First council
Nov. 7: Zonta Club Hosts Free Lifeforward Virtual Workshop
| Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Lifeforward Workshop

A virtual workshop titled “How to Create Success – Not Stress During This 2020 Holiday Season” will be hosted via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Attendees will learn how to use mindfulness habits to reduce stress during overwhelming times, improve one’s daily self-care routine and effective budgeting techniques. They will also learn how to handle issues often faced during the holidays.

This free Lifeforward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. If you or someone you know would like to register for this event, email LifeForward@SCVZonta.org; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Dilyse Diaz, L.M.F.T., will present the workshop. Dilyse, a licensed psychotherapist, has helped thousands transform their lives for over 20 years. She appears regularly on national television programs, facilitates life-changing destination retreats worldwide, and serves individuals, children and families in her private practice in Valencia. She is a Special Master (separation/divorce child guidance) for the Superior Courts, an award-winning author, and dedicates her life to teaching people how to create peace, joy, empowerment, and self-worth to live a happy life.

Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshop series to women monthly (dark during June, July and December). Everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be!

For more information about our upcoming Lifeforward workshops, e-mail LifeForward@scvzonta.org, call (661) 252-9351 or visit www.scvzonta.org.
