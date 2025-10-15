Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only

10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more.

10 by 10 became a hugely popular and successful show that ran for seven seasons at The MAIN Theatre.

The acts this time include:

Marta Aynur is a Belly Dancer who has won many titles including 1st place Group Category at the Bellydancer of the Universe Competition 2023.

Jeff Frame is a nationally touring stand up comic who makes his home in Santa Clarita.

Hope Theatre Arts will present a short scene from their upcoming production “Native Garden.” Two wildly different couples live side by side. Let’s see what happens!

Raul Fernandez will amaze, baffle and confuse you with his magic and illusions!

Janine Cooper Ayres is a singer/songwriter, artist and the host of YouTube’s, ‘Amazing Elders’.

Allen Gittelson who is a Mentalist that performs regularly at the Magic Castle, will enchant you with his mind reading abilities!

Vicki Juditz is a story teller that is addicted to sharing her darkest fears for your entertainment.

Dylan Brody, an internationally acclaimed humorist, storyteller, filmmaker, solo performer, playwright and author, will weave tales for you.

Antonio Curiel is a local musician that performs beautiful Spanish type guitar tunes.

And a Surprise Guest, a very special surprise guest that was popular on the 10 by 10 stage, Audiences won’t want to miss it.

Come out for this one night only show.

This very special night will feature belly dancing, comedy, storytelling, music, mentalism and more.

The show starts on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. at The MAIN theatre located at 24266 Main Street.

Tickets are $18 and extremely limited.

To grab a ticket early check out the events’ page.

