Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
| Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Water drop


10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more.

10 by 10 became a hugely popular and successful show that ran for seven seasons at The MAIN Theatre.

The acts this time include:

Marta Aynur is a Belly Dancer who has won many titles including 1st place Group Category at the Bellydancer of the Universe Competition 2023.

Jeff Frame is a nationally touring stand up comic who makes his home in Santa Clarita.

Hope Theatre Arts will present a short scene from their upcoming production “Native Garden.” Two wildly different couples live side by side. Let’s see what happens!

Raul Fernandez will amaze, baffle and confuse you with his magic and illusions!

Janine Cooper Ayres is a singer/songwriter, artist and the host of YouTube’s, ‘Amazing Elders’.

Allen Gittelson who is a Mentalist that performs regularly at the Magic Castle, will enchant you with his mind reading abilities!

Vicki Juditz is a story teller that is addicted to sharing her darkest fears for your entertainment.

Dylan Brody, an internationally acclaimed humorist, storyteller, filmmaker, solo performer, playwright and author, will weave tales for you.

Antonio Curiel is a local musician that performs beautiful Spanish type guitar tunes.

And a Surprise Guest, a very special surprise guest that was popular on the 10 by 10 stage, Audiences won’t want to miss it.

Come out for this one night only show.

This very special night will feature belly dancing, comedy, storytelling, music, mentalism and more.

The show starts on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. at The MAIN theatre located at 24266 Main Street.

Tickets are $18 and extremely limited.

To grab a ticket early check out the events’ page.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
 Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 25: CSUN Professor, Band Masanga Marimba Perform at Fundraiser
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Oct. 26: Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Schiavo Has 11 Bills Signed Into Law by Newsom
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Valladares’ Bill Increases Penalties for State of Emergency Crimes
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Oct. 25: Project Linus Make a Blanket Day at COC East Gym
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
County Delivers More Than $31M in Relief to Wildfire-Affected Households
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
2025 Homeless Count Finalized
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9. 
Canyons Loses Late to No. 9 Fullerton in 20-10 Thriller
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
Canyons Cross Country Gets SoCal Preview at Bautista Open
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
LASD Investigates Valencia Death of Mitt Romney’s Sister-in-Law
