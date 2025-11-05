Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena

California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Odyssey Charter School at 725 W. Altadena Dr. in Altadena, and will feature a tree giveaway, tree planting and maintenance tutorials, the opportunity to “Ask an Arborist,” a community healing ceremony and various environmental exhibits.

“At CSUN, we’re grateful to work alongside community organizations with deep roots in Altadena to help restore the urban canopy,” said Crist Khachikian, a CSUN civil engineering professor, an Altadena resident and one of the organizers of the event. “The Altadena Wildfire Tree Recovery Program combines local knowledge with university expertise in a shared effort to rebuild a healthy and resilient landscape.”

Fire impacted Altadena residents will be able to obtain free two- to five-gallon tree saplings as well as tree seedlings and seeds. The ReGreen Altadena partners are also establishing an inventory of larger 15-gallon trees (four- to five-feet tall) and an online sign-up list for those interested in receiving these trees shortly after the TreeFest.

No registration is required to attend the TreeFest, but it is required to receive a 15-gallon tree. To register for a tree or get more information, visit https://altadenawild.org.

The ReGreen Altadena initiative combines workforce training for potential arborists and naturalists with community education on topics related to trees and landscaping in a post-fire environment. It will offer opportunities during the winter planting season for fire-impacted Altadena residents to obtain free trees, saplings, seedlings and seeds. ReGreen Altadena is an extension of an existing grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to CSUN.

“This project builds on our urban forestry work at CSUN, uniting science, culture and community leadership to guide responsible and sustainable rebuilding,” Khachikian said. “By training local youth and residents as land stewards, we’re not just planting trees; we’re planting long-term capacity and hope.”

A vital element of the program is workforce development in service of arboriculture and environmental recovery. OBA’s Environmental Restoration Team (ERT) is a leading conservation workforce training initiative that equips people seeking career development with training opportunities and skill building to be leaders in the field of environmental conservation.

For more information about the CSUN Urban Forestry Project, visit https://w2.csun.edu/urban-forestry. If you would like to contribute to the project, visit https://csunfunder.csun.edu/project/46960.

