Nov. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.

The closed session will begin at 4 p.m., immediately followed by open session at 5 p.m.

The campus is located at located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 955-0158-8941

Live Stream – copy and paste link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/95501588941.

To view the full agenda, including instructions on public comments [here].

