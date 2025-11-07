header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 6
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake
| Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
Love Ride Jay Leno

The legendary Love Ride will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9. Ride with Grand Marshal Jay Leno and Honorary Grand Marshal Robert Patrick as well as thousands of motorcyclists from Glendale to the Santa Clarita Valley, then celebrate with live performances by the Gene Simmons Band and Chevy Metal at Castaic Lake.

This iconic event has a long history of raising money for incredible causes. This year support Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt the Arts.

Entertainment includes:

Gene Simmons Band, featuring Gene Simmons from KISS.

Chevy Metal plus Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Jesse James Dupree (Jackyl) and Rikki Rockett (Poison).

Fundraising for Love Ride 34 isn’t just about meeting a goal, it’s about riding together to honor and support those who serve. You will also unlock ride-day perks and one-of-a-kind Love Ride rewards. From pins and patches to the ultimate prize raffle, every level brings you closer to making a bigger impact for our warriors.

Full details can be found at LoveRide.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake

Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
The legendary Love Ride will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9. Ride with Grand Marshal Jay Leno and Honorary Grand Marshal Robert Patrick as well as thousands of motorcyclists from Glendale to the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show

Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
FULL STORY...

COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion

COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV

Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
Thursday, Nov 6, 2025
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

Dec. 6-7: Annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake
The legendary Love Ride will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9. Ride with Grand Marshal Jay Leno and Honorary Grand Marshal Robert Patrick as well as thousands of motorcyclists from Glendale to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake
Nov. 12: Public Meeting for New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project
The Judicial Council of California has planned a public meeting for the "New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project" to be held 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The meeting will be held in the Oak Room.
Nov. 12: Public Meeting for New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project
Nov. 22: Tickets Available for Christmas Dreams Radio Show
The Santa Clarita Valley Harmony Hills All-Voice Chorus will host its Christmas Dreams Radio Show 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at Santa Clarita Valley Elks Lodge.
Nov. 22: Tickets Available for Christmas Dreams Radio Show
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
The California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, a coalition representing over 1,000 survivors, advocates, organizations and allied individuals, has honored Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo with the Movement Champion Award.
Schiavo Honored with Movement Champion Award at Ceremony
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Each year, one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured events transforms Old Town Newhall into a shining display of holiday cheer.
Ken Striplin | Kicking Off the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
ARTree and Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will host a student art show, Friday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 9 at the SCAA Gallery.
Nov. 7-9: ARTree, SCAA Gallery Student Art Show
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
High school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area, with dreams of changing the world, can now apply for a $50,000 scholarship through the Edison Scholars program
Edison Scholars Program Now Accepting Applications
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
College of the Canyons has been named a 2025 Pathway Champion for excelling in Black Transfer-Level Math Success by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2025 Pathway Champion
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
NewHydrogen, Inc., the developer of ThermoLoop, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, has announced that it has jointly filed a second provisional patent application with the University of California, Santa Barbara for its innovative clean hydrogen production process.
NewHydrogen Files Second Patent to Protect Breakthrough Technology
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Celebrate creativity, culture and remembrance in honor of Día de los Muertos with a bilingual calavera magnet craft program, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at the Valencia Library.
Nov. 14: Calavera Magnet Craft Program at Valencia Library
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.
Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
College of the Canyons men's basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
College of the Canyons football kept things close through the opening quarter before No. 1 Golden West flexed its muscles on the way to a 58-14 final score on Nov. 1.
Canyons Falls 58-14 at No. 1 Golden West
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
No. 10 College of the Canyons women's soccer halted its two-game losing streak with a 2-1 home victory over West. L.A. College on Halloween.
No. 10 Canyons Nets 2-1 Victory Over West L.A.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
The Los Angeles Rams and Hollywood Park are calling a new play with S.T.E.A.M., launching a free interactive program to educate Los Angeles youth on career opportunities within sports and entertainment.
Los Angeles Rams, Hollywood Park Launch Free S.T.E.A.M. Education Program
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
The College of the Canyons Occupational Therapy Assistant program has been granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education, which allows the program to move forward with enrolling its first 28-student cohort.
COC to Offer Occupational Therapy Assistant Program in Fall 2026
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
California State University, Northridge is partnering with AltadenaWILD and Outward Bound Adventures to host the ReGreen Altadena TreeFest on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: CSUN Co-Hosts TreeFest to Help ‘ReGreen’ Altadena
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
Tagged by fans as “Hollywood’s hottest little big band,” Phat Cat Swinger will play its first local show at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday night, Nov. 8.
Nov. 8: Phat Cat Swinger Big Band to Debut at Santa Clarita PAC
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
The College of the Canyons Society of Physics and Engineering Students successfully launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that members designed, built, and tested over several months.
College of the Canyons Students Launch High-Altitude Science Project
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control proudly celebrates Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, a time to recognize and honor the incredible staff and volunteers at our seven animal care centers who worked tirelessly to care for nearly 33,000 animals this year.
Celebrate Animal Shelter Appreciation Week
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
LAPH Confirms Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in County  
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
SCVNews.com