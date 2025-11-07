Nov. 9: Fundraising ‘Love Ride’ with Jay Leno to Castaic Lake

The legendary Love Ride will be held on Sunday, Nov. 9. Ride with Grand Marshal Jay Leno and Honorary Grand Marshal Robert Patrick as well as thousands of motorcyclists from Glendale to the Santa Clarita Valley, then celebrate with live performances by the Gene Simmons Band and Chevy Metal at Castaic Lake.

This iconic event has a long history of raising money for incredible causes. This year support Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt the Arts.

Entertainment includes:

Gene Simmons Band, featuring Gene Simmons from KISS.

Chevy Metal plus Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Jesse James Dupree (Jackyl) and Rikki Rockett (Poison).

Fundraising for Love Ride 34 isn’t just about meeting a goal, it’s about riding together to honor and support those who serve. You will also unlock ride-day perks and one-of-a-kind Love Ride rewards. From pins and patches to the ultimate prize raffle, every level brings you closer to making a bigger impact for our warriors.

Full details can be found at LoveRide.org.

