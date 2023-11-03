Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Oct 12, 2023 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Public Participation
Unfinished Business
1. SANTA CLARITA REGIONAL STRATEGIC ARTS EDUCATION PLAN

An update on the Santa Clarita Regional Strategic Arts Education Plan and the progress on the identified strategies and action steps recommended in the document.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Santa Clarita Regional Strategic Arts Education Plan 11302021
New Business
2. SANTACLARITAARTS.COM

In October 2016, the City of Santa Clarita launched the SantaClaritaArts.com website. It has been seven years since its launch. SantaClaritaArts.com’s updates, marketing, and analytics will be presented.

 
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings