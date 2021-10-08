Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The SCV Chamber will be recognizing Veterans who have not just served our country but have made an impact in the SCV business community.

“Our Salute to Patriots event is one of the most popular Chamber events and we’re pleased to have it return in person for our community to enjoy,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Veterans around the community have sacrificed so much and this recognition is just a small token of gratitude that the Chamber can offer on behalf of our business community.”

The SCV Chamber is pleased to host this year’s event in person. Last year, the event was held virtually. In addition to this year’s honorees, the SCV Chamber will be inviting last year’s veterans to the event to have their certificates presented in person.

“Each year, we are pleased to receive numerous nominations for veterans around the Santa Clarita Valley who have not only fought for our freedom, but have given back to the business community,” stated Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The SCV Chamber is proud to partner with the City of Santa Clarita to ensure our veterans are widely recognized and to offer a chance for our full community to show appreciation.”

Nominations are officially open until Monday, Oct. 25. Nomination forms can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or visiting the event page on their website, www.scvchamber.com. Nominations are open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

Please note candidates running for office during an election year are not eligible.

Sponsorships are currently available as well and more information can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

