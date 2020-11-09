November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 5:30 p.m., will begin with public participation for agendized items.

A closed session for a conference with a labor negotiator from SEIU Local 721 will be followed by the councilmembers’ closed session in the Century Room, in turn, followed by an open session in which the city attorney will make an announcement.

See the complete special meeting agenda here.

Councilmembers will reconvene in an open session for an announcement by the City Attorney before the special meeting adjourns.

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., among other agenda items, Councilmembers will:

* Discuss the city’s 2021 executive and legislative platform; consider a stabilization contract including the protection of six structures on the Pioneer Oil Refinery site;

* Conduct the second reading of an Ordinance approving Master Case 19-089 for a proposed 156,000 square-foot, three-story self-storage facility located at the southwest corner of Golden Valley Road and Valley Center Drive;

* Consider the transfer of property located at 23652 Newhall Avenue to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit homeless service provider;

* Consider the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project, a residential community to consist of up to 375 attached and detached, two-story, for-sale housing units with related infrastructure, dedicated open space areas, trails, recreation areas, and landscape elements located in Saugus.

See the complete regular meeting agenda here.

Details for Public Participation

Council Chambers are located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

Members of the community may observe the November 10 meeting via live stream at santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

November 10 Special Meeting:

To participate in the November 10 Special Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 950 3929 9447 and Password: 586450

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95039299447

November 10 Regular Meeting:

To participate in the November 10 Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 953 7461 9171 and Password: 240149

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95374619171

Both Meetings:

Telephone (both Special and Regular Meetings):

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.