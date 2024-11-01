November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

November is a time to raise awareness and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alois Alzheimer was a German psychiatrist who discovered the pathological condition of dementia and diagnosed the disease that bears his name. He was born in Marktbreit, Germany, in 1864 and showed an early aptitude for science.

After obtaining his medical degree, he worked in hospitals in Frankfurt, where he met Auguste Deter, a 51-year-old woman suffering from progressive short-term memory loss. He was eventually able to isolate the pathological causes of severe dementia, work so extensive that the condition became known as Alzheimer’s disease.

Today, it is believed that “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia among older people. Dementia is a brain disorder that seriously affects a person’s ability to carry out daily activities.

Alzheimer’s disease begins slowly. It first involves the parts of the brain that control thought, memory and language. People with Alzheimer’s disease may have trouble remembering things that happened recently or the names of people they know.

A related problem, mild cognitive impairment, causes more memory problems than usual for people of the same age. Many, but not all, people with mild cognitive impairment will develop Alzheimer’s disease.

In Alzheimer’s disease, over time, symptoms get worse. People may not recognize family members or have trouble speaking, reading, or writing. They may forget how to brush their teeth or comb their hair.

Later, they may become anxious or aggressive or wander away from home. Eventually, they need total care. This can cause great stress for family members who must care for them.

Alzheimer’s disease usually begins after age 60. The risk goes up as you get older. Your risk is also higher if a family member has had the disease. No treatment can stop the disease. However, some drugs may help keep symptoms from worsening for a limited time.”

The Alzheimer’s Association works to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

Visit Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help to learn about quick and easy ways to support this cause.

Another source of information and support is the Dementia Society of America.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...