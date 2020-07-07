[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
| Monday, Jul 6, 2020
now shooting

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported three productions now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley:

· “Eden” – television show

· Harper’s Bazaar Singapore — still photoshoot

· Enchanted — still photoshoot

Santa Clarita reached its best year of location filming ever in calendar 2019, with the Film Office recording 576 film permits and 1,490 location film days.

That generated an estimated economic impact of $35.9 million to the local community – a significant increase of 9% from 2018.

It was the sixth consecutive year the Santa Clarita Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits, more than 1,300 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Our city continues to raise the bar, welcoming dozens of film productions to our versatile city,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Productions continue to choose Santa Clarita for our diverse locations, including picturesque neighborhoods and rugged landscapes. These productions result in high paying, local opportunities for our 6,000 plus residents who work in the entertainment industry – plus more customers for local businesses.”

More than half of the filming days in 2019 were attributed to television production alone, many of which were from shows based in Santa Clarita including “Bless This Mess,” “68 Whiskey,” “Good Trouble,” “Mayans MC,” “NCIS,” “Party of Five,” “Picard,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Holey Moley.”

TV shows weren’t the only productions taking advantage of Santa Clarita locations in 2019. Numerous feature films were also shot in the area last year including “SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” “Yes Day,” “Call of the Wild,” “Ad Astra,” “Palm Springs,” “Badlands” and more in addition to many commercials, music videos, still photo shoots and online content.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots

Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
Monday, Jul 6, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported three productions now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley:
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series

Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series
Monday, Jul 6, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
FULL STORY...

‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14

‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14
Friday, Jul 3, 2020
The Old Town Newhall Library will exhibit works by Santa Clarita artists created during "The Quarantine Art Challenge" from July 14 to October 9.
FULL STORY...

July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop

July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually

10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported three productions now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley:
Now Shooting in SCV: ‘Eden’ TV Show, 2 Still Photoshoots
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 33rd SCV Resident Dies; New Cases Surge in 18-40 Demo
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, July 7, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
Newsom Reports Spike in California COVID Hospitalizations, Patients in ICU
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
Caltrans is adopting a set of new, high-priority actions to improve access to walking, bicycling and transit options throughout California.
Caltrans Adopts Action Plan to Increase Walking, Bicycling Statewide
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,300 Acres, 30% Contained
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce Burns 1,300 Acres, 30% Contained
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
Soledad Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory for SCV, Local Mountains
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
As firefighters worked through the night battling the Soledad Fire in Agua Dulce, a second blaze, named the Cambria Fire, was reported Monday morning in nearby Placerita Canyon.
Cambria Fire Scorches 5 Acres in Placerita Canyon
Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
Santa Clarita Cancels Concerts in the Park Summer Series
L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
L.A. County Reports 7,232 New COVID-19 Cases After 3 Days of Data Upgrades
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas Reduce Operating Hours
Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
SCV Regional Parks, Natural Areas Reduce Operating Hours
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Rise Statewide
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Rise Statewide
‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14
The Old Town Newhall Library will exhibit works by Santa Clarita artists created during "The Quarantine Art Challenge" from July 14 to October 9.
‘Quarantine Art Challenge’ Exhibit to Open at Newhall Library July 14
Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine
The Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E has been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.
Committee for College of the Canyons Bond Measure Ordered to Pay $9K Fine
L.A. County Launches New Website for Public Social Services Dept.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services has launched a new website to provide county residents with general program information on DPSS services.
L.A. County Launches New Website for Public Social Services Dept.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
At the direction of the Department of Public Health, all Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend, resulting in the closure of all lifeguard towers.
Beaches in L.A., Ventura Counties to Close for Holiday Weekend
July 4 Air Quality: Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive People (and Pets)
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, July 4, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
July 4 Air Quality: Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive People (and Pets)
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement -- by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the "broken windows" theory -- to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.
City Changes Code Enforcement Mission Statement Regarding ‘Broken Windows’ Theory
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
In a multiagency partnership, several Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits were able to receive enough food donations to allow them to serve thousands of local families in need.
Acts of Kindness: Enough Food Donations to Last the Summer
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
When Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, heard that officials were ordering bars and wineries to close once again, he wondered if SCV restaurants would be next.
SCV Restaurants in ‘Survival Mode’ Amid Ever-Changing COVID-19 Restrictions
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Music Teacher Charged with Sex Acts Upon Children, Child Porn Pleads Guilty
%d bloggers like this: